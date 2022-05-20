Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 80

Normal 73

Record: 1911 94

Low temperature 58

Low one year ago 60

Normal 51

Record: 2002 30

Maumee stage 8.65 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 5

For May 53

Precipitation

For Thursday trace

For May 2.30 inches (-0.33)

For the year 11.79 inches (-1.99)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 2 a.m.

Lowest 47% at 3 p.m.

Average 72%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:19 a.m.

Sunset 8:57 p.m.

Moonset 10:29 a.m.

Moonrise 2:08 a.m. Saturday