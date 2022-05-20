Friday, May 20, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 80
Normal 73
Record: 1911 94
Low temperature 58
Low one year ago 60
Normal 51
Record: 2002 30
Maumee stage 8.65 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 5
For May 53
Precipitation
For Thursday trace
For May 2.30 inches (-0.33)
For the year 11.79 inches (-1.99)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 47% at 3 p.m.
Average 72%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:19 a.m.
Sunset 8:57 p.m.
Moonset 10:29 a.m.
Moonrise 2:08 a.m. Saturday
Moon phases
Last Quarter May 22
New Moon May 30
First Quarter June 7
Full Moon June 14
