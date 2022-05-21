Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 87

High one year ago 86

Normal 74

Record: 1977 92

Low temperature 67

Low one year ago 61

Normal 52

Record: 1954, 1968, 2015 36

Maumee stage 8.43 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 12

For May 65

Rainfall

For Friday none

For May 2.30 inch (-0.49)

For the year 11.79 inch (-2.15)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 43% at 5 p.m.

Average 68%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:18 a.m.

Sunset 8:58 p.m.

Moonset 11:44 a.m.

Moonrise 2:44 a.m. Sunday