Saturday, May 21, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 87
High one year ago 86
Normal 74
Record: 1977 92
Low temperature 67
Low one year ago 61
Normal 52
Record: 1954, 1968, 2015 36
Maumee stage 8.43 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 12
For May 65
Rainfall
For Friday none
For May 2.30 inch (-0.49)
For the year 11.79 inch (-2.15)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 43% at 5 p.m.
Average 68%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:18 a.m.
Sunset 8:58 p.m.
Moonset 11:44 a.m.
Moonrise 2:44 a.m. Sunday
Moon phases
Last Quarter May 22
New Moon May 30
First Quarter June 7
Full Moon June 14
