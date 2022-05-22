Sunday, May 22, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 85
Normal 74
Record: 1977 92
Low temperature 64
Low one year ago 60
Normal 52
Record: 1907 32
Maumee stage 3.57 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 7
For May 72
Rainfall
For Saturday 0.07 inch
For May 2.37 inches (-0.58)
For the year 11.86 inches (-2.24)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 8 a.m.
Lowest 64% at midnight
Average 79%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:17 a.m.
Sunset 8:59 p.m.
Moonset 12:58 p.m.
Moonrise 3:13 a.m. Monday
Moon phases
Last Quarter
Today
New Moon
May 30
First Quarter
June 7
Full Moon
June 14
