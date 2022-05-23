The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, May 23, 2022

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 65

High one year ago 86

Normal 74

Record: 1902 92

Low temperature 56

Low one year ago 61

Normal 53

Record: 1924 35

Maumee stage 3.09 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 4

For May 94

Rainfall

For Sunday trace

For May 2.37 inches (-0.75)

For the year 11.86 inches (-2.41)

Relative humidity

Highest 84% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 50% at 3 p.m.

Average 67% 

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:16 a.m.

Sunset 8:59 p.m.

Moonset 2:09 p.m.

Moonrise 3:38 a.m. Tuesday 

New Moon

May 30

First Quarter

June 7

Full Moon

June 14

Last Quarter

June 20 

