Monday, May 23, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 65
High one year ago 86
Normal 74
Record: 1902 92
Low temperature 56
Low one year ago 61
Normal 53
Record: 1924 35
Maumee stage 3.09 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 4
For May 94
Rainfall
For Sunday trace
For May 2.37 inches (-0.75)
For the year 11.86 inches (-2.41)
Relative humidity
Highest 84% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 50% at 3 p.m.
Average 67%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:16 a.m.
Sunset 8:59 p.m.
Moonset 2:09 p.m.
Moonrise 3:38 a.m. Tuesday
New Moon
May 30
First Quarter
June 7
Full Moon
June 14
Last Quarter
June 20
Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story