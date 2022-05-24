Tuesday, May 24, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 65
High one year ago 85
Normal 75
Record: 2007 91
Low temperature 45
Low one year ago 62
Normal 53
Record: 1961 31
Maumee stage 8.42 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 10
For May 108
Rainfall
For Monday none
For May 2.37 inches (-0.91)
For the year 11.86 inches (-2.57)
Relative humidity
Highest 74% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 47% at 5 p.m.
Average 61%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:16 a.m.
Sunset 9:00 p.m.
Moonset 3:16 p.m.
Moonrise 4 a.m. Wednesday
New Moon May 30
First Quarter June 7
Full Moon June 14
Last Quarter June 20
