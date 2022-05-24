The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Tuesday, May 24, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 65

High one year ago 85

Normal 75

Record: 2007 91

Low temperature 45

Low one year ago 62

Normal 53

Record: 1961 31

Maumee stage 8.42 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 10

For May 108

Rainfall

For Monday none

For May 2.37 inches (-0.91)

For the year 11.86 inches (-2.57)

Relative humidity

Highest 74% at 2 a.m.

Lowest 47% at 5 p.m.

Average 61%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:16 a.m.

Sunset 9:00 p.m.

Moonset 3:16 p.m.

Moonrise 4 a.m. Wednesday

New Moon May 30

First Quarter June 7

Full Moon June 14

Last Quarter June 20

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  