Wednesday, May 25, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 74

High one year ago 89

Normal 75

Record: 2007 91

Low temperature 46

Low one year ago 66

Normal 53

Record: 1925, 1931, 1963 36

Maumee stage 8.43 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 5

For May 113

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For May 2.37 inches (-1.07)

For the year 11.86 inch (-2.73)

Relative humidity

Highest 86% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 37% at 3 p.m.

Average 62%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:14 a.m.

Sunset 9:01 p.m.

Moonset 4:22 p.m.

Moonrise 4:22 a.m. Thursday

New Moon May 30

First Quarter June 7

Full Moon June 14

Last Quarter June 20

