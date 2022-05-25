Wednesday, May 25, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 74
High one year ago 89
Normal 75
Record: 2007 91
Low temperature 46
Low one year ago 66
Normal 53
Record: 1925, 1931, 1963 36
Maumee stage 8.43 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 5
For May 113
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For May 2.37 inches (-1.07)
For the year 11.86 inch (-2.73)
Relative humidity
Highest 86% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 37% at 3 p.m.
Average 62%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:14 a.m.
Sunset 9:01 p.m.
Moonset 4:22 p.m.
Moonrise 4:22 a.m. Thursday
New Moon May 30
First Quarter June 7
Full Moon June 14
Last Quarter June 20
