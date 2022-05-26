Thursday, May 26, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 83
High one year ago 88
Normal 75
Record: 2012 93
Low temperature 56
Low one year ago 64
Normal 54
Record: 1925 33
Maumee stage 8.38 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 5
For May 77
Rainfall
For Wednesday 0.55 inch
For May 2.92 inches (-0.68)
For the year 12.41 inches (-2.34)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 10 a.m.
Lowest 62% at midnight
Average 80%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:14 a.m.
Sunset 9:02 p.m.
Moonset 5:26 p.m.
Moonrise 4:44 a.m. Friday
New Moon May 30
First Quarter June 7
Full Moon June 14
Last Quarter June 20
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story