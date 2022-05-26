The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Thursday, May 26, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 83

High one year ago 88

Normal 75

Record: 2012 93

Low temperature 56

Low one year ago 64

Normal 54

Record: 1925 33

Maumee stage 8.38 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 5

For May 77

Rainfall

For Wednesday 0.55 inch

For May 2.92 inches (-0.68)

For the year 12.41 inches (-2.34)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 10 a.m.

Lowest 62% at midnight

Average 80%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:14 a.m.

Sunset 9:02 p.m.

Moonset 5:26 p.m.

Moonrise 4:44 a.m. Friday

New Moon May 30

First Quarter June 7

Full Moon June 14

Last Quarter June 20

