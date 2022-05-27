Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 73

High one year ago 77

Normal 75

Record: 1911 93

Low temperature 64

Low one year ago 60

Normal 54

Record: 1961 35

Maumee stage 8.73 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 4

For May 81

Rainfall

For Thursday 0.10 inch

For May 3.04 inches (-0.71)

For the year 12.53 inches (-2.37)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at midnight

Lowest 73% at 5 p.m.

Average 83%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:14 a.m.

Sunset 9:03 p.m.

Moonset 6:30 p.m.

Moonrise 5:08 a.m. Saturday