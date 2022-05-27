Friday, May 27, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 73
High one year ago 77
Normal 75
Record: 1911 93
Low temperature 64
Low one year ago 60
Normal 54
Record: 1961 35
Maumee stage 8.73 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 4
For May 81
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.10 inch
For May 3.04 inches (-0.71)
For the year 12.53 inches (-2.37)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at midnight
Lowest 73% at 5 p.m.
Average 83%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:14 a.m.
Sunset 9:03 p.m.
Moonset 6:30 p.m.
Moonrise 5:08 a.m. Saturday
Moon phases
New Moon May 30
First Quarter June 7
Full Moon June 14
Last Quarter June 20
