Saturday, May 28, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 70
High one year ago 73
Normal 76
Record: 2012 96
Low temperature 60
Low one year ago 55
Normal 54
Record: 1961 31
Maumee stage 4.93 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 0
For May 113
Rainfall
For Friday none
For May 3.04 inches (-0.87)
For the year 12.53 inches (-2.53)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at midnight
Lowest 65% at 3 p.m.
Average 81%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:13 a.m.
Sunset 9:04 p.m.
Moonset 7:33 p.m.
Moonset 5:36 a.m. Sunday
Moon phases
New Moon
May 30
First Quarter
June 7
Full Moon
June 14
Last Quarter
June 20
