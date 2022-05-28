Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 70

High one year ago 73

Normal 76

Record: 2012 96

Low temperature 60

Low one year ago 55

Normal 54

Record: 1961 31

Maumee stage 4.93 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 0

For May 113

Rainfall

For Friday none

For May 3.04 inches (-0.87)

For the year 12.53 inches (-2.53)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at midnight

Lowest 65% at 3 p.m.

Average 81%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:13 a.m.

Sunset 9:04 p.m.

Moonset 7:33 p.m.

Moonset 5:36 a.m. Sunday