Sunday, May 29, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 73
High one year ago 55
Normal 76
Record: 2018 97
Low temperature 52
Low one year ago 46
Normal 55
Record: 1902 33
Maumee stage 4.93 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 2
For May 117
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For May 3.07 inches (-1.01)
For the year 12.56 inches (-2.67)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 74% at 3 p.m.
Average 74%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:12 a.m.
Sunset 9:04 p.m.
Moonset 8:37 p.m.
Moonrise 6:07 a.m. Monday
Moon phases
New Moon
May 30
First Quarter
June 7
Full Moon
June 14
Last Quarter
June 20
