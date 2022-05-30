Monday, May 30, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 83
High one year ago 63
Normal 76
Record: 1942 93
Low temperature 57
Low one year ago 43
Normal 55
Record: 1902 33
Maumee stage 6.16 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 5
For May 85
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For May 3.07 inches (-1.17)
For the year 12.56 inches (-2.83)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 47% at 2 p.m.
Average 70%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:12 a.m.
Sunset 9:05 p.m.
Moonrise 6:07 a.m.
Moonset 9:39 p.m.
New Moon
Today
First Quarter
June 7
Full Moon
June 14
Last Quarter
June 20
Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story