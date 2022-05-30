The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Monday, May 30, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 83

High one year ago 63

Normal 76

Record: 1942 93

Low temperature 57

Low one year ago 43

Normal 55

Record: 1902 33

Maumee stage 6.16 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 5

For May 85

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For May 3.07 inches (-1.17)

For the year 12.56 inches (-2.83)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 2 a.m.

Lowest 47% at 2 p.m.

Average 70% 

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:12 a.m.

Sunset 9:05 p.m.

Moonrise 6:07 a.m.

Moonset 9:39 p.m. 

New Moon

Today

First Quarter

June 7

Full Moon

June 14

Last Quarter

June 20

