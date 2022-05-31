The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Tuesday, May 31, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 89

High one year ago 68

Normal 77

Record: 1942 92

Low temperature 62

Low one year ago 40

Normal 55

Record: 1945 36

Maumee stage 9.53 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 11

For May 96

Rainfall

For Monday none

For May 3.07 inches (-1.34)

For the year 12.56 inches (-3.00)

Relative humidity

Highest 87% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 36% at 2 p.m.

Average 62% 

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:11 a.m.

Sunset 9:06 p.m.

Moonrise 6:45 a.m.

Moonset 10:37 p.m. 

First Quarter June 7

Full Moon June 14

Last Quarter June 20

New Moon June 28

