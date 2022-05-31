Tuesday, May 31, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 89
High one year ago 68
Normal 77
Record: 1942 92
Low temperature 62
Low one year ago 40
Normal 55
Record: 1945 36
Maumee stage 9.53 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 11
For May 96
Rainfall
For Monday none
For May 3.07 inches (-1.34)
For the year 12.56 inches (-3.00)
Relative humidity
Highest 87% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 36% at 2 p.m.
Average 62%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:11 a.m.
Sunset 9:06 p.m.
Moonrise 6:45 a.m.
Moonset 10:37 p.m.
First Quarter June 7
Full Moon June 14
Last Quarter June 20
New Moon June 28
Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story