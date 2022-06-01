The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Wednesday, June 01, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 92

High one year ago 72

Normal 77

Record: 1988 94

Low temperature 68

Low one year ago 48

Normal 56

Record: 1897 35

Maumee stage 9.33 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 15

For May 111

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For May 3.07 inches (-1.51)

For the year 12.56 inches (-3.17)

Relative humidity

Highest 84% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 38% at 4 p.m.

Average 61%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:11 a.m.

Sunset 9:07 p.m.

Moonrise 7:29 a.m.

Moonset 11:30 p.m.

First Quarter June 7

Full Moon June 14

Last Quarter June 20

New Moon June 28

More stories

Newsletters  