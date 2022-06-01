Wednesday, June 01, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 92
High one year ago 72
Normal 77
Record: 1988 94
Low temperature 68
Low one year ago 48
Normal 56
Record: 1897 35
Maumee stage 9.33 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 15
For May 111
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For May 3.07 inches (-1.51)
For the year 12.56 inches (-3.17)
Relative humidity
Highest 84% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 38% at 4 p.m.
Average 61%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:11 a.m.
Sunset 9:07 p.m.
Moonrise 7:29 a.m.
Moonset 11:30 p.m.
First Quarter June 7
Full Moon June 14
Last Quarter June 20
New Moon June 28
