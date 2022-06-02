The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Thursday, June 02, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 84

High one year ago 75

Normal 77

Record: 1934 101

Low temperature 69

Low one year ago 57

Normal 56

Record: 1993 38

Maumee stage 9.30 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 12

For June 12

Rainfall

For Wednesday 0.03 inches

For June 0.03 inches (-0.13)

For the year 12.59 inches (-3.30)

Relative humidity

Highest 84% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 55% at 4 p.m.

Average 70%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:11 a.m.

Sunset 9:07 p.m.

Moonrise 8:20 a.m.

Moonset 12:16 a.m. Friday

First Quarter June 7

Full Moon June 14

Last Quarter June 20

New Moon June 28

