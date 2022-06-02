Thursday, June 02, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 84
High one year ago 75
Normal 77
Record: 1934 101
Low temperature 69
Low one year ago 57
Normal 56
Record: 1993 38
Maumee stage 9.30 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 12
For June 12
Rainfall
For Wednesday 0.03 inches
For June 0.03 inches (-0.13)
For the year 12.59 inches (-3.30)
Relative humidity
Highest 84% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 55% at 4 p.m.
Average 70%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:11 a.m.
Sunset 9:07 p.m.
Moonrise 8:20 a.m.
Moonset 12:16 a.m. Friday
First Quarter June 7
Full Moon June 14
Last Quarter June 20
New Moon June 28
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story