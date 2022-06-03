The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Friday, June 03, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 77

High one year ago 65

Normal 78

Record: 1934 99

Low temperature 57

Low one year ago 60

Normal 56

Record: 1910 36

Maumee stage 9.05 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 2

For June 10

Rainfall

For Thursday trace

For June 0.03 inch (-0.28)

For the year 12.59 inches (-3.45)

Relative humidity

Highest 84% at 8 a.m.

Lowest 36% at 3 p.m.

Average 60%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:10 a.m.

Sunset 9:08 p.m.

Moonrise 9:17 a.m.

Moonset 12:55 a.m. Saturday

First Quarter June 7

Full Moon June 14

Last Quarter June 20

New Moon June 28

