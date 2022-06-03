Friday, June 03, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 77
High one year ago 65
Normal 78
Record: 1934 99
Low temperature 57
Low one year ago 60
Normal 56
Record: 1910 36
Maumee stage 9.05 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 2
For June 10
Rainfall
For Thursday trace
For June 0.03 inch (-0.28)
For the year 12.59 inches (-3.45)
Relative humidity
Highest 84% at 8 a.m.
Lowest 36% at 3 p.m.
Average 60%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:10 a.m.
Sunset 9:08 p.m.
Moonrise 9:17 a.m.
Moonset 12:55 a.m. Saturday
First Quarter June 7
Full Moon June 14
Last Quarter June 20
New Moon June 28
