Crime reports

The chart lists crimes through May 30 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department's reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 4B

5/25/22 3 a.m. Theft from vehicle 400 W. Brackenridge St.

5/28/22 11:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 300 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Sector 12

5/29/22 11 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 Third St.

Sector 21

5/24/22 9 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 St. Joseph Blvd.

5/27/22 4:52 a.m. Burglary 1000 Delaware Ave.

5/27/22 6:45 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 Lawndale Drive

Sector 22

5/24/22 5:41 a.m. Burglary 2100 Inwood Drive

Sector 24

5/24/22 Theft from vehicle 4700 Haffner Drive

5/24/22 11 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 Timberhill Drive

Sector 26

5/26/22 9:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 6500 St. Joe Road

5/28/22 6 a.m. Theft from vehicle 6500 St. Joe Road

5/29/22 6:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 6400 St. Joe Road

5/30/22 11:32 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7500 Sunderland Drive

Sector 32

5/25/22 10:30 a.m. Burglary 700 Walnut St.

5/24/22 5:32 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3600 Algonquin Pass

5/25/22 Theft from vehicle 2200 Nuttman Ave.

Sector 43

5/26/22 2:40 a.m. Robbery 3100 E. Pontiac St.

Secor 47

5/25/22 1:41 a.m. Burglary 6200 Southcrest Road