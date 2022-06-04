Saturday, June 04, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 83
High one year ago 80
Normal 78
Record: 1934 96
Low temperature 52
Low one year ago 59
Normal 57
Record: 1929 38
Maumee stage 8.68 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 3
For June 13
Rainfall
For Friday none
For June 0.03 inches (-0.44)
For the year 12.59 inches (-3.61)
Relative humidity
Highest 80% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 20% at 4 p.m.
Average 50%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:10 a.m.
Sunset 9:09 p.m.
Moonrise 10:18 a.m.
Moonset 1:27 a.m. Sunday
Moon phases
First Quarter June 7
Full Moon June 14
Last Quarter June 20
New Moon June 28
