Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 87

Normal 78

Record: 2011 97

Low temperature 48

Low one year ago 60

Normal 57

Record: 1945 39

Maumee stage 3.36 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 0

For June 13

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For June 0.03 inch (-0.60)

For the year 12.59 inches (-3.77)

Relative humidity

Highest 86% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 22% at 4 p.m.

Average 54%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:09 a.m.

Sunset 9:10 p.m.

Moonrise 11:21 a.m.

Moonset 1:56 a.m. Monday