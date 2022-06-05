Sunday, June 05, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 87
Normal 78
Record: 2011 97
Low temperature 48
Low one year ago 60
Normal 57
Record: 1945 39
Maumee stage 3.36 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 0
For June 13
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For June 0.03 inch (-0.60)
For the year 12.59 inches (-3.77)
Relative humidity
Highest 86% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 22% at 4 p.m.
Average 54%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:09 a.m.
Sunset 9:10 p.m.
Moonrise 11:21 a.m.
Moonset 1:56 a.m. Monday
Moon phases
First Quarter
June 7
Full Moon
June 14
Last Quarter
June 20
New Moon
June 28
