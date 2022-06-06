The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Monday, June 06, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 87

High one year ago 87

Normal 78

Record: 1925 97

Low temperature 60

Low one year ago 61

Normal 57

Record: 1954 41

Maumee stage 3.27 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 9

For June 22

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For June 0.03 inch

For the year 12.59 inches (-3.93)

Relative humidity

Highest 60% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 25% at 3 a.m.

Average 43% 

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:08 a.m.

Sunset 9:10 p.m.

Moonrise 12:24 p.m.

Moonset 2:20 a.m. Tuesday 

First Quarter

June 7

Full Moon

June 14

Final Quarter

June 20

New Moon

June 28

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  