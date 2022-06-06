Monday, June 06, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 87
High one year ago 87
Normal 78
Record: 1925 97
Low temperature 60
Low one year ago 61
Normal 57
Record: 1954 41
Maumee stage 3.27 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 9
For June 22
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For June 0.03 inch
For the year 12.59 inches (-3.93)
Relative humidity
Highest 60% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 25% at 3 a.m.
Average 43%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:08 a.m.
Sunset 9:10 p.m.
Moonrise 12:24 p.m.
Moonset 2:20 a.m. Tuesday
First Quarter
June 7
Full Moon
June 14
Final Quarter
June 20
New Moon
June 28
