Travel could be hazardous tomorrow morning as Allen County and other parts of northern Indiana are under a Winter Weather Advisory.
According to the National Weather Service, the advisory will be in effect from this evening through late Friday morning. Allen County, along with Ohio's Paulding and Putnam counties, were added to the advisory Thursday afternoon.
Fort Wayne is expected to see 4 inches of snow during the storm, according to the National Weather Service, and areas along the Indiana-Michigan border could see 4-6 inches. The precipitation will start as a wintry mix of rain and snow and gradually become all snow overnight.
"Locations north of U.S. 30 will see mostly snow, whereas areas south of U.S. 30 will see more rain, drizzle or a rain/snow mix," the National Weather Service said.
The service warned the snow will be wet and heavy, and that power outages are possible. Travel will be "slick and hazardous" for those driving Friday morning.