Northeast Indiana will see the highest temperatures of the year this week.
The National Weather Service declared an excessive heat warning for northeast Indiana through midnight tonight.
The high Tuesday was 96 degrees, with the heat index reaching 105 degrees.
According to the weather service, the area should expect dangerously hot and humid conditions today, with heat indexes reaching 100-110 degrees in the afternoon and evening.
Fort Wayne is offering cooling stations at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday. The Salvation Army, 2910 N. Clinton St., is also offering a cooling station from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday.
The Rescue Mission also has cooling stations when temperatures rise above 80 degrees. It can hold about 200 people at its 404 E. Washington Blvd location. It will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To save energy, Indiana Michigan Power encouraged people to:
• Avoid using heat-producing appliances like ovens and hair dryers during the hottest part of the day
• Set the thermostat to the highest comfortable temperature and to close curtains and shades on the west and south-facing windows
• Stay hydrated, know the signs of heat-related illness and stay alert for strong storms in the area.