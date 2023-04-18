The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for seven northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties from midnight tonight to 8 a.m. Wednesday, saying a period of temperatures from 29 to 32 degrees is expected.
The conditions could damage vegetation or trees that have bloomed early because of the recent warm weather, the weather service said in its warning for DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding and Williams counties in Ohio.
The weather service said outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly; in-ground sprinkler systems should be drained and above-ground pipes should be covered to protect against freezing.
Other areas of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio are under a lesser frost advisory from midnight to 8 a.m., with the weather service saying a period of temperatures from 33 to 36 degrees is expected.
In those areas, the weather service said, frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.