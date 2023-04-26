The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning from 2 to 8 a.m. Thursday for DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties in Indiana and Williams County, Ohio.
Temperatures as low as 31 degrees are expected overnight, and a few locations could briefly drop into the upper 20s, the weather service said in its warning.
It said frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Other parts of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, including Allen County, are under a lesser frost advisory from 2 to 8 a.m. Thursday, the weather service said.
In those areas, it said, temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation, and frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.