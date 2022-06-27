Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 82
High one year ago 84
Normal 83
Record: 1910 96
Low temperature 70
Low one year ago 71
Normal 63
Record: 1902 42
Maumee stage 2.34 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 11
For June 212
Rainfall
For Sunday 0.23 inch
For June 3.26 inches (−0.68)
For the year 15.82 inches (−3.85)
Relative humidity
Highest 91% at 8 a.m.
Lowest 52% at midnight
Average 72%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:10 a.m.
Sunset 9:17 p.m.
Moonset 8:31 p.m.
Moonrise 5:26 a.m. Tuesday
New Moon
June 28
First Quarter
July 6
Full Moon
July 13
Last Quarter
July 20