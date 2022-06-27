Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 82

High one year ago 84

Normal 83

Record: 1910 96

Low temperature 70

Low one year ago 71

Normal 63

Record: 1902 42

Maumee stage 2.34 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 11

For June 212

Rainfall

For Sunday 0.23 inch

For June 3.26 inches (−0.68)

For the year 15.82 inches (−3.85)

Relative humidity

Highest 91% at 8 a.m.

Lowest 52% at midnight

Average 72%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:10 a.m.

Sunset 9:17 p.m.

Moonset 8:31 p.m.

Moonrise 5:26 a.m. Tuesday

New Moon

June 28

First Quarter

July 6

Full Moon

July 13

Last Quarter

July 20