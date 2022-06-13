Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 83
High one year ago 92
Normal 80
Record: 1956 95
Low temperature 61
Low one year ago 67
Normal 60
Record: 1910 41
Maumee stage 3.73 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 7
For June 45
Rainfall
For Sunday 0.5 inch
For June 1.00 inch (−0.8)
For the year 13.56 inches (−4.0)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 56% at noon
Average 75%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:08 a.m.
Sunset 9:14 p.m.
Moonrise 8:47 p.m.
Moonset 5:54 a.m. Tuesday
Full Moon
June 14
Last Quarter
June 20
New Moon
June 28
First Quarter
July 6