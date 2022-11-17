Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 40

High one year ago 48

Normal 49

Record: 1930 70

Low temperature 33

Low one year ago 30

Normal 33

Record: 1933 11

Maumee stage 1.61 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 28

For November 263

Rainfall

For Wednesday trace

For November 0.32 inch (−1.23)

For the year 29.44 inches (−6.16)

Snowfall

For Wednesday trace

For November 2.5 inches (1.9)

Since July 1 3.2 inches (2.5)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:31 a.m.

Sunset 5:21 p.m.

Moonset 2:28 p.m.

Moonrise 1:28 a.m. Friday

New Moon

Nov. 23

First Quarter

Nov. 30

Full Moon

Dec. 7

Last Quarter

Dec. 16