Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 40
High one year ago 48
Normal 49
Record: 1930 70
Low temperature 33
Low one year ago 30
Normal 33
Record: 1933 11
Maumee stage 1.61 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 28
For November 263
Rainfall
For Wednesday trace
For November 0.32 inch (−1.23)
For the year 29.44 inches (−6.16)
Snowfall
For Wednesday trace
For November 2.5 inches (1.9)
Since July 1 3.2 inches (2.5)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:31 a.m.
Sunset 5:21 p.m.
Moonset 2:28 p.m.
Moonrise 1:28 a.m. Friday
New Moon
Nov. 23
First Quarter
Nov. 30
Full Moon
Dec. 7
Last Quarter
Dec. 16