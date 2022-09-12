Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 70
High one year ago 84
Normal 78
Record: 1931, 2013 95
Low temperature 67
Low one year ago 56
Normal 55
Record: 1917 39
Maumee stage 2.10 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 4
For September 62
Rainfall
For Sunday 0.83 inch
For September 1.04 inches (−0.11)
For the year 26.46 inches (−2.75)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 90% at 1 a.m.
Average 94%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:18 a.m.
Sunset 7:55 p.m.
Moonset 9:39 a.m.
Moonrise 9:18 p.m.
Last Quarter
Sept. 17
New Moon
Sept. 25
First Quarter
Oct. 2
Full Moon
Oct. 9