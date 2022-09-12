Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 70

High one year ago 84

Normal 78

Record: 1931, 2013 95

Low temperature 67

Low one year ago 56

Normal 55

Record: 1917 39

Maumee stage 2.10 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 4

For September 62

Rainfall

For Sunday 0.83 inch

For September 1.04 inches (−0.11)

For the year 26.46 inches (−2.75)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 90% at 1 a.m.

Average 94%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:18 a.m.

Sunset 7:55 p.m.

Moonset 9:39 a.m.

Moonrise 9:18 p.m.

Last Quarter

Sept. 17

New Moon

Sept. 25

First Quarter

Oct. 2

Full Moon

Oct. 9