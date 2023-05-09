Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
XXXday records
High temperature;76
High one year ago;85
Normal;70
Record: 1993;90
Low temperature;44
Low one year ago;59
Normal;48
Record: 1966;27
Maumee stage;3.94 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday;5
For May;107
Rainfall
For Wednesday;none
For May;2.17 inches (0.87)
For the year;15.90 inches (3.45)
Relative humidity
Highest;86% at 4 a.m.
Lowest;30% at 5 p.m.
Average;58%
Skywatch
Sunrise;6:27 a.m.
Sunset;8:48 p.m.
Moonset;11:42 a.m.
Moonrise;3:03 a.m. Friday
Last Quarter
May 12
New Moon
May 19
First Quarter
May 27
Full Moon
June 3