Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

XXXday records

High temperature;76

High one year ago;85

Normal;70

Record: 1993;90

Low temperature;44

Low one year ago;59

Normal;48

Record: 1966;27

Maumee stage;3.94 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday;5

For May;107

Rainfall

For Wednesday;none

For May;2.17 inches (0.87)

For the year;15.90 inches (3.45)

Relative humidity

Highest;86% at 4 a.m.

Lowest;30% at 5 p.m.

Average;58%

Skywatch

Sunrise;6:27 a.m.

Sunset;8:48 p.m.

Moonset;11:42 a.m.

Moonrise;3:03 a.m. Friday

Last Quarter

May 12

New Moon

May 19

First Quarter

May 27

Full Moon

June 3