Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 89

High one year ago 85

Normal 83

Record: 1918 97

Low temperature 72

Low one year ago 64

Normal 62

Record: 1904 44

Maumee stage 1.78 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 16

For August 89

Rainfall

For Sunday 0.39 inch

For August 0.88 inch (0.03)

For the year 23.04 inches (−2.07)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 66% at 1 p.m.

Average 82%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:43 a.m.

Sunset 8:48 p.m.

Moonrise 6:27 p.m.

Moonset 3:17 a.m. Tuesday

Full Moon

Aug. 11

Last Quarter

Aug. 19

New Moon

Aug. 27

First Quarter

Sept. 3