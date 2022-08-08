Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 89
High one year ago 85
Normal 83
Record: 1918 97
Low temperature 72
Low one year ago 64
Normal 62
Record: 1904 44
Maumee stage 1.78 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 16
For August 89
Rainfall
For Sunday 0.39 inch
For August 0.88 inch (0.03)
For the year 23.04 inches (−2.07)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 66% at 1 p.m.
Average 82%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:43 a.m.
Sunset 8:48 p.m.
Moonrise 6:27 p.m.
Moonset 3:17 a.m. Tuesday
Full Moon
Aug. 11
Last Quarter
Aug. 19
New Moon
Aug. 27
First Quarter
Sept. 3