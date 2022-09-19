Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 82

High one year ago 88

Normal 76

Record: 1955 93

Low temperature 60

Low one year ago 60

Normal 53

Record: 1900 33

Maumee stage 1.92 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 6

For September 73

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For September 1.50 inches (−0.35)

For the year 26.92 inches (−2.99)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at 2 a.m.

Lowest 53% at 2 p.m.

Average 72%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:25 a.m.

Sunset 7:43 p.m.

Moonset 4:50 p.m.

Moonrise 1:44 a.m. Tuesday

New Moon

Sept. 25

First Quarter

Oct. 2

Full Moon

Oct. 9

Last Quarter

Oct. 17