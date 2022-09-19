Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 82
High one year ago 88
Normal 76
Record: 1955 93
Low temperature 60
Low one year ago 60
Normal 53
Record: 1900 33
Maumee stage 1.92 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 6
For September 73
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For September 1.50 inches (−0.35)
For the year 26.92 inches (−2.99)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 53% at 2 p.m.
Average 72%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:25 a.m.
Sunset 7:43 p.m.
Moonset 4:50 p.m.
Moonrise 1:44 a.m. Tuesday
New Moon
Sept. 25
First Quarter
Oct. 2
Full Moon
Oct. 9
Last Quarter
Oct. 17