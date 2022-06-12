Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 78
High one year ago 89
Normal 80
Record: 1933 96
Low temperature 57
Low one year ago 67
Normal 59
Record: 1972 39
Maumee stage 4.94 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 3
For June 38
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For June 0.95 inch (−0.79)
For the year 13.51 inches (−3.96)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 45% at 2 p.m.
Average 69%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:08 a.m.
Sunset 9:13 p.m.
Moonrise 8:47 p.m.
Moonset 5:05 a.m. Monday
Full
Moon
June 14
Last Quarter
June 20
New Moon
June 28
First Quarter
July 6