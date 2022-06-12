Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 78

High one year ago 89

Normal 80

Record: 1933 96

Low temperature 57

Low one year ago 67

Normal 59

Record: 1972 39

Maumee stage 4.94 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 3

For June 38

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For June 0.95 inch (−0.79)

For the year 13.51 inches (−3.96)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 45% at 2 p.m.

Average 69%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:08 a.m.

Sunset 9:13 p.m.

Moonrise 8:47 p.m.

Moonset 5:05 a.m. Monday

Full

Moon

June 14

Last Quarter

June 20

New Moon

June 28

First Quarter

July 6