Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 44

High one year ago 24

Normal 19

Record: 1975 60

Low temperature 31

Low one year ago 13

Normal 19

Record: 1982 −15

Maumee stage 2.77 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 27

For January 262

Rainfall

For Tuesday 0.02 inch

For January 0.40 inch (−0.51)

For the year 0.40 inches (−0.51)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For January 0.1 inches (−3.1)

Since July 1 7.1 inches (−5.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:04 a.m.

Sunset 5:32 p.m.

Moonset 10:56 a.m.

Moonrise 10:07 p.m.

Last Quarter

Jan. 14

New Moon

Jan. 21

First Quarter

Jan. 28

Full Moon

Feb.5