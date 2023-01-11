Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 44
High one year ago 24
Normal 19
Record: 1975 60
Low temperature 31
Low one year ago 13
Normal 19
Record: 1982 −15
Maumee stage 2.77 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 27
For January 262
Rainfall
For Tuesday 0.02 inch
For January 0.40 inch (−0.51)
For the year 0.40 inches (−0.51)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For January 0.1 inches (−3.1)
Since July 1 7.1 inches (−5.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:04 a.m.
Sunset 5:32 p.m.
Moonset 10:56 a.m.
Moonrise 10:07 p.m.
Last Quarter
Jan. 14
New Moon
Jan. 21
First Quarter
Jan. 28
Full Moon
Feb.5