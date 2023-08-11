Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 79
High one year ago 81
Normal 83
Record: 1911 97
Low temperature 61
Low one year ago 61
Normal 62
Record: 1972 44
Maumee stage 2.74 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 5
For August 52
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.01 inch
For August 1.63 inches (0.40)
For the year 26.09 inches (0.60)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 64% at 3 p.m.
Average 82%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:46 a.m.
Sunset 8:44 p.m.
Moonset 6:07 p.m.
Moonrise 2:47 a.m. Saturday
New Moon
Aug. 16
First Quarter
Aug. 24
Full Moon
Aug. 30
Last Quarter
Sept. 6