Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 78

High one year ago 89

Normal 81

Record: 1909, 1948, 1953 95

Low temperature 53

Low one year ago 59

Normal 59

Record: 1986 42

Maumee stage 1.48 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 1

For August 168

Rainfall

For Monday none

For August 2.48 inches (−0.94)

For the year 26.94 inches (−0.74)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 36% at 3 p.m.

Average 67%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:04 a.m.

Sunset 8:18 p.m.

Moonrise 7:59 p.m.

Moonset 6:12 a.m. Wednesday

Full Moon

Aug. 30

Last Quarter

Sept. 6

New Moon

Sept. 14

First Quarter

Sept. 22