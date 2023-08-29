Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 78
High one year ago 89
Normal 81
Record: 1909, 1948, 1953 95
Low temperature 53
Low one year ago 59
Normal 59
Record: 1986 42
Maumee stage 1.48 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 1
For August 168
Rainfall
For Monday none
For August 2.48 inches (−0.94)
For the year 26.94 inches (−0.74)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 36% at 3 p.m.
Average 67%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:04 a.m.
Sunset 8:18 p.m.
Moonrise 7:59 p.m.
Moonset 6:12 a.m. Wednesday
Full Moon
Aug. 30
Last Quarter
Sept. 6
New Moon
Sept. 14
First Quarter
Sept. 22