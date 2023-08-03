Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 85
Normal 83
Record: 1964 98
Low temperature 58
Low one year ago 64
Normal 63
Record: 1927,1965 47
Maumee stage 3.01 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 5
For August 9
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For August 0.00 inches (−0.24)
For the year 24.46 inches (−0.04)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 47% at 4 p.m.
Average 69%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:39 a.m.
Sunset 8:55 p.m.
Moonset 8:43 a.m.
Moonrise 10:33 p.m.
Last Quarter
Aug. 8
New Moon
Aug. 16
First Quarter
Aug. 24
Full Moon
Aug. 30