Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 85

Normal 83

Record: 1964 98

Low temperature 58

Low one year ago 64

Normal 63

Record: 1927,1965 47

Maumee stage 3.01 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 5

For August 9

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For August 0.00 inches (−0.24)

For the year 24.46 inches (−0.04)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 47% at 4 p.m.

Average 69%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:39 a.m.

Sunset 8:55 p.m.

Moonset 8:43 a.m.

Moonrise 10:33 p.m.

Last Quarter

Aug. 8

New Moon

Aug. 16

First Quarter

Aug. 24

Full Moon

Aug. 30