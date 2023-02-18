Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 33
High one year ago 53
Normal 37
Record: 2017 63
Low temperature 23
Low one year ago 24
Normal 22
Record: 1973 −12
Maumee stage 3.39 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 37
For February 522
Rainfall
For Friday 0.01 inch
For February 1.18 inches (0.01)
For the year 3.93 inches (0.22)
Snowfall
For Friday 0.1 inch
For February 0.2 inch (−4.9)
Since July 1 17.6 inches (−7.9)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:31 a.m.
Sunset 6:18 p.m.
Moonrise 6:51 a.m.
Moonset 4:15 p.m.
New Moon
Feb. 20
First Quarter
Feb. 27
Full Moon
March 7
Last Quarter
March 14