Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 76
Normal 84
Record: 1904 100
Low temperature 67
Low one year ago 68
Normal 64
Record: 1945 48
Maumee stage 8.41 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 9
For July 138
Rainfall
For Saturday 0.87 inches
For July 4.76 inches (2.59)
For the year 20.58 inches (−1.80)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 71% at 2 p.m.
Average 86%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:23 a.m.
Sunset 9:10 p.m.
Moonset 10:50 a.m.
Moonrise 12:07 a.m. Monday
Last Quarter
July 20
New Moon
July 28
First Quarter
Aug. 5
Full Moon
Aug. 11