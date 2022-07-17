Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 76

Normal 84

Record: 1904 100

Low temperature 67

Low one year ago 68

Normal 64

Record: 1945 48

Maumee stage 8.41 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 9

For July 138

Rainfall

For Saturday 0.87 inches

For July 4.76 inches (2.59)

For the year 20.58 inches (−1.80)

Relative humidity

Highest 100% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 71% at 2 p.m.

Average 86%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:23 a.m.

Sunset 9:10 p.m.

Moonset 10:50 a.m.

Moonrise 12:07 a.m. Monday

Last Quarter

July 20

New Moon

July 28

First Quarter

Aug. 5

Full Moon

Aug. 11