Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 66
High one year ago 59
Normal 58
Record: 1946, 1991, 2016 78
Low temperature 31
Low one year ago 53
Normal 39
Record: 1925 20
Maumee stage 1.60 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 16
For October 367
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For October 1.44 inches (−1.32)
For the year 28.82 inches (−5.04)
Snowfall
For Saturday none
For October 0.7 inch (0.6)
Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:09 a.m.
Sunset 6:38 p.m.
Moonrise 2:08 p.m.
Moonset 10:59 p.m.
First Quarter
Nov. 1
Full Moon
Nov. 8
Last Quarter
Nov. 16
New Moon
Nov. 23