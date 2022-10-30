Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 66

High one year ago 59

Normal 58

Record: 1946, 1991, 2016 78

Low temperature 31

Low one year ago 53

Normal 39

Record: 1925 20

Maumee stage 1.60 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 16

For October 367

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For October 1.44 inches (−1.32)

For the year 28.82 inches (−5.04)

Snowfall

For Saturday none

For October 0.7 inch (0.6)

Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.6)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:09 a.m.

Sunset 6:38 p.m.

Moonrise 2:08 p.m.

Moonset 10:59 p.m.

First Quarter

Nov. 1

Full Moon

Nov. 8

Last Quarter

Nov. 16

New Moon

Nov. 23