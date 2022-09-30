Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 63
High one year ago 80
Normal 71
Record: 1953 94
Low temperature 37
Low one year ago 48
Normal 48
Record: 1951 29
Maumee stage 7.8 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 15
For September 81
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For September 1.96 inches (−0.99)
For the year 27.38 inches (−3.63)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 50% at 4 p.m.
Average 74%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:36 a.m.
Sunset 7:24 p.m.
Moonrise 12:54 p.m.
Moonset 10:09 p.m.
First Quarter
Oct. 2
Full Moon
Oct. 9
Last Quarter
Oct. 17
New Moon
Oct. 25