Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 63

High one year ago 80

Normal 71

Record: 1953 94

Low temperature 37

Low one year ago 48

Normal 48

Record: 1951 29

Maumee stage 7.8 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 15

For September 81

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For September 1.96 inches (−0.99)

For the year 27.38 inches (−3.63)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 50% at 4 p.m.

Average 74%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:36 a.m.

Sunset 7:24 p.m.

Moonrise 12:54 p.m.

Moonset 10:09 p.m.

First Quarter

Oct. 2

Full Moon

Oct. 9

Last Quarter

Oct. 17

New Moon

Oct. 25