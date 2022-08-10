Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 74

High one year ago 82

Normal 83

Record: 1934 102

Low temperature 67

Low one year ago 67

Normal 62

Record: 1904 42

Maumee stage 9.00 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 6

For August 110

Rainfall

For Tuesday trace

For August 1.51 inches (0.41)

For the year 23.67 inches (−1.69)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 12 a.m.

Lowest 76% at 5 p.m.

Average 85%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:46 a.m.

Sunset 8:46 p.m.

Moonrise 8:32 p.m.

Moonset 5:48 a.m. Thursday

Full Moon

Aug. 11

Last Quarter

Aug. 19

New Moon

Aug. 27

First Quarter

Sept. 3