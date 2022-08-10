Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 74
High one year ago 82
Normal 83
Record: 1934 102
Low temperature 67
Low one year ago 67
Normal 62
Record: 1904 42
Maumee stage 9.00 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 6
For August 110
Rainfall
For Tuesday trace
For August 1.51 inches (0.41)
For the year 23.67 inches (−1.69)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 12 a.m.
Lowest 76% at 5 p.m.
Average 85%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:46 a.m.
Sunset 8:46 p.m.
Moonrise 8:32 p.m.
Moonset 5:48 a.m. Thursday
Full Moon
Aug. 11
Last Quarter
Aug. 19
New Moon
Aug. 27
First Quarter
Sept. 3