Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 44
High one year ago 39
Normal 44
Record: 1905 71
Low temperature 37
Low one year ago 26
Normal 29
Record: 1930 1
Maumee stage 2.41 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 24
For November 616
Rainfall
For Monday none
For November 1.65 inches (−1.11)
For the year 30.77 inches (−6.04)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For November 3.5 inches (1.9)
Since July 1 4.2 inches (2.5)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:44 a.m.
Sunset 5:13 p.m.
Moonrise 1:12 p.m.
Moonset 10:18 p.m.
First Quarter
Nov. 30
Full Moon
Dec. 7
Last Quarter
Dec. 16
New Moon
Dec. 23