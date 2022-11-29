Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 44

High one year ago 39

Normal 44

Record: 1905 71

Low temperature 37

Low one year ago 26

Normal 29

Record: 1930 1

Maumee stage 2.41 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 24

For November 616

Rainfall

For Monday none

For November 1.65 inches (−1.11)

For the year 30.77 inches (−6.04)

Snowfall

For Monday none

For November 3.5 inches (1.9)

Since July 1 4.2 inches (2.5)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:44 a.m.

Sunset 5:13 p.m.

Moonrise 1:12 p.m.

Moonset 10:18 p.m.

First Quarter

Nov. 30

Full Moon

Dec. 7

Last Quarter

Dec. 16

New Moon

Dec. 23