Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 88

High one year ago 83

Normal 83

Record: 1918 102

Low temperature 69

Low one year ago 56

Normal 63

Record: 1910 48

Maumee stage 7.85 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 14

For August 60

Rainfall

For Friday trace

For August 0.49 inch (−0.11)

For the year 22.65 inches (−2.21)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 67% at 1 p.m.

Average 82%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:42 a.m.

Sunset 8:51 p.m.

Moonrise 3:59 p.m.

Moonset 1:30 a.m. Sunday

Full Moon

Aug. 11

Last Quarter

Aug. 19

New Moon

Aug. 27

First Quarter

Sept. 3