Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 88
High one year ago 83
Normal 83
Record: 1918 102
Low temperature 69
Low one year ago 56
Normal 63
Record: 1910 48
Maumee stage 7.85 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 14
For August 60
Rainfall
For Friday trace
For August 0.49 inch (−0.11)
For the year 22.65 inches (−2.21)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 67% at 1 p.m.
Average 82%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:42 a.m.
Sunset 8:51 p.m.
Moonrise 3:59 p.m.
Moonset 1:30 a.m. Sunday
Full Moon
Aug. 11
Last Quarter
Aug. 19
New Moon
Aug. 27
First Quarter
Sept. 3