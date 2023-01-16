Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 40

High one year ago 25

Normal 32

Record: 1932 64

Low temperature 19

Low one year ago 13

Normal 18

Record: 1972 −18

Maumee stage 2.66 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 35

For January 412

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For January 0.44 inch (−0.90)

For the year 0.44 inch (−0.90)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For January 0.1 inch (−4.9)

Since July 1 7.1 inches (−7.5)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:03 a.m.

Sunset 5:37 p.m.

Moonset 5:26 p.m.

Moonrise 3:38 a.m.

New Moon

Jan. 21

First Quarter

Jan. 28

Full Moon

Feb. 5

Last Quarter

Feb. 13