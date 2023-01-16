Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 40
High one year ago 25
Normal 32
Record: 1932 64
Low temperature 19
Low one year ago 13
Normal 18
Record: 1972 −18
Maumee stage 2.66 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 35
For January 412
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For January 0.44 inch (−0.90)
For the year 0.44 inch (−0.90)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For January 0.1 inch (−4.9)
Since July 1 7.1 inches (−7.5)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:03 a.m.
Sunset 5:37 p.m.
Moonset 5:26 p.m.
Moonrise 3:38 a.m.
New Moon
Jan. 21
First Quarter
Jan. 28
Full Moon
Feb. 5
Last Quarter
Feb. 13