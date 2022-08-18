Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 80

High one year ago 82

Normal 82

Record: 1988 98

Low temperature 58

Low one year ago 64

Normal 61

Record: 1902 44

Maumee stage 7.98 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 4

For August 134

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For August 1.55 inches (−0.56)

For the year 23.71 inches (−2.66)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 45% at 5 p.m.

Average 69%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:54 a.m.

Sunset 8:35 p.m.

Moonset 2:11 p.m.

Moonrise 12:11 a.m. Friday

Last Quarter

Aug. 19

New Moon

Aug. 27

First Quarter

Sept. 3

Full Moon

Sept. 10