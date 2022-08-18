Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 82
Normal 82
Record: 1988 98
Low temperature 58
Low one year ago 64
Normal 61
Record: 1902 44
Maumee stage 7.98 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 4
For August 134
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For August 1.55 inches (−0.56)
For the year 23.71 inches (−2.66)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 45% at 5 p.m.
Average 69%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:54 a.m.
Sunset 8:35 p.m.
Moonset 2:11 p.m.
Moonrise 12:11 a.m. Friday
Last Quarter
Aug. 19
New Moon
Aug. 27
First Quarter
Sept. 3
Full Moon
Sept. 10