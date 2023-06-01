Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 89
High one year ago 92
Normal 77
Record: 1988 94
Low temperature 62
Low one year ago 68
Normal 56
Record: 1897 35
Maumee stage 2.2 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 11
For May 52
Rainfall
For Wednesday None
For May 4.06 inches (−0.52)
For the year 17.79 inches (2.06)
Relative humidity
Highest 75% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 29% at 5 p.m.
Average 52%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:10 a.m.
Sunset 9:06 p.m.
Moonrise 4:32 p.m.
Moonset 5:17 a.m. Friday
Full Moon
June 3
Last Quarter
June 10
New Moon
June 18
First Quarter
June 26