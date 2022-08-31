Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 83
Normal 81
Record: 1932, 1953, 1993 94
Low temperature 66
Low one year ago 67
Normal 59
Record: 1946 41
Maumee stage 8.14 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 8
For August 214
Rainfall
For Tuesday 0.07 inch
For August 3.26 inches (−0.41)
For the year 25.42 inches (−2.51)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 47% at 4 p.m.
Average 72%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:07 a.m.
Sunset 8:15 p.m.
Moonrise 11:26 a.m.
Moonset 10:27 p.m.
First Quarter
Sept. 3
Full Moon
Sept. 10
Last Quarter
Sept. 17
New Moon
Sept. 25