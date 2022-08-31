Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 80

High one year ago 83

Normal 81

Record: 1932, 1953, 1993 94

Low temperature 66

Low one year ago 67

Normal 59

Record: 1946 41

Maumee stage 8.14 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 8

For August 214

Rainfall

For Tuesday 0.07 inch

For August 3.26 inches (−0.41)

For the year 25.42 inches (−2.51)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 47% at 4 p.m.

Average 72%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:07 a.m.

Sunset 8:15 p.m.

Moonrise 11:26 a.m.

Moonset 10:27 p.m.

First Quarter

Sept. 3

Full Moon

Sept. 10

Last Quarter

Sept. 17

New Moon

Sept. 25