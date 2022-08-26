Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 90

Normal 81

Record: 1948 95

Low temperature 59

Low one year ago 70

Normal 60

Record: 1944 44

Maumee stage 8.01 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 5

For August 175

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For August 2.20 inches (−0.85)

For the year 24.36 inches (−2.95)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 49% at 3 p.m.

Average 73%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:02 a.m.

Sunset 8:23 p.m.

Moonrise 6 a.m.

Moonset 8:32 p.m.

New Moon

Aug. 27

First Quarter

Sept. 3

Full Moon

Sept. 10

Last Quarter

Sept. 17