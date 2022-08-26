Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 90
Normal 81
Record: 1948 95
Low temperature 59
Low one year ago 70
Normal 60
Record: 1944 44
Maumee stage 8.01 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 5
For August 175
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For August 2.20 inches (−0.85)
For the year 24.36 inches (−2.95)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 49% at 3 p.m.
Average 73%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:02 a.m.
Sunset 8:23 p.m.
Moonrise 6 a.m.
Moonset 8:32 p.m.
New Moon
Aug. 27
First Quarter
Sept. 3
Full Moon
Sept. 10
Last Quarter
Sept. 17