Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 74

High one year ago 62

Normal 62

Record: 1953 84

Low temperature 39

Low one year ago 50

Normal 41

Record: 1952 20

Maumee stage 7.76 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 8

For October 288

Rainfall

For Friday none

For October 0.84 inch (−1.19)

For the year 28.22 inches (−4.91)

Snowfall

For Friday none

For October 0.7 inch (0.7)

Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8 a.m.

Sunset 6:50 p.m.

Moonset 5:48 p.m.

Moonrise 5:51 a.m. Sunday

New Moon

Oct. 25

First Quarter

Nov. 1

Full Moon

Nov. 8

Last Quarter

Nov. 16