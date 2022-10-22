Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 74
High one year ago 62
Normal 62
Record: 1953 84
Low temperature 39
Low one year ago 50
Normal 41
Record: 1952 20
Maumee stage 7.76 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 8
For October 288
Rainfall
For Friday none
For October 0.84 inch (−1.19)
For the year 28.22 inches (−4.91)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For October 0.7 inch (0.7)
Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8 a.m.
Sunset 6:50 p.m.
Moonset 5:48 p.m.
Moonrise 5:51 a.m. Sunday
New Moon
Oct. 25
First Quarter
Nov. 1
Full Moon
Nov. 8
Last Quarter
Nov. 16