Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 65

High one year ago 40

Normal 58

Record: 2013 81

Low temperature 33

Low one year ago 33

Normal 37

Record: 1957 14

Maumee stage 4.97 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 16

For April 147

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For April 0.59 inch (−0.50)

For the year 12.36 inches (3.86)

Relative humidity

Highest 81% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 26% at 2 p.m.

Average 54%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:10 a.m.

Sunset 8:15 p.m.

Moonset 9:34 a.m.

Moonrise 5:04 a.m. Tuesday

Last Quarter

April 13

New Moon

April 20

First Quarter

April 27

Full Moon

May 5