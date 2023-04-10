Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 65
High one year ago 40
Normal 58
Record: 2013 81
Low temperature 33
Low one year ago 33
Normal 37
Record: 1957 14
Maumee stage 4.97 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 16
For April 147
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For April 0.59 inch (−0.50)
For the year 12.36 inches (3.86)
Relative humidity
Highest 81% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 26% at 2 p.m.
Average 54%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:10 a.m.
Sunset 8:15 p.m.
Moonset 9:34 a.m.
Moonrise 5:04 a.m. Tuesday
Last Quarter
April 13
New Moon
April 20
First Quarter
April 27
Full Moon
May 5