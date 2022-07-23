Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 87
High one year ago 81
Normal 84
Record: 1934 106
Low temperature 67
Low one year ago 58
Normal 48
Record: 1947 63
Maumee stage 3.89 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 12
For July 206
Rainfall
For Friday trace
For July 5.02 inches (2.07)
For the year 20.84 inches (−2.32)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 43% at 5 p.m.
Average 68%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:28 a.m.
Sunset 9:05 p.m.
Moonset 5:25 p.m.
Moonrise 2:44 a.m. Sunday
New Moon
July 28
First Quarter
Aug. 5
Full Moon
Aug. 11
Last Quarter
Aug. 19