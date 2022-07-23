Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 87

High one year ago 81

Normal 84

Record: 1934 106

Low temperature 67

Low one year ago 58

Normal 48

Record: 1947 63

Maumee stage 3.89 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 12

For July 206

Rainfall

For Friday trace

For July 5.02 inches (2.07)

For the year 20.84 inches (−2.32)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 43% at 5 p.m.

Average 68%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:28 a.m.

Sunset 9:05 p.m.

Moonset 5:25 p.m.

Moonrise 2:44 a.m. Sunday

New Moon

July 28

First Quarter

Aug. 5

Full Moon

Aug. 11

Last Quarter

Aug. 19